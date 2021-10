FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a man was stabbed to death in Mendota early Tuesday morning.Deputies say it happened shortly after midnight near 6th Street. When they arrived, they found 63-year-old Daniel Pineda with a stab wound.Authorities say Pineda was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.There is no description of who is suspected of stabbing Pineda at this time