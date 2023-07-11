988 Suicide Lifeline sees 28% volume increase in past year

Sunday will mark one year since the launch of the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in California, and across the country.

The three-digit number provides 24-7 call and text access to trained crisis counselors for those experiencing substance use, a mental health crisis or any other type of emotional distress.

On Tuesday morning, mental health leaders across the state shared its impact since the launch, which includes a texting feature.

Prior to 988, there was the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Since 988's launch in July 2022, state data shows there's been a 28% volume increase.

"In the face of these volume increases, our counselors at the 12 centers are doing an amazing job increasing their answer rates, increasing speed to answer, and truly, they are the frontline heroes," explained Matt Taylor, 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline network director.

According to Taylor, texts and chats are a huge part of the growing volume.

In Central California, Kings View Central Valley Suicide Prevention Hotline is one of 12 crisis centers in the state.

The program manager said the center has answered more than 4,000 texts and chats since 988's launch. Due to increased staffing, more than 95% of Central Valley calls are answered locally.

"What we know is 988 works," Taylor said.

In one year, 95% of calls were de-escalated -- meaning there was no emergency intervention needed. In addition, callers identified as medium to high risk, 74% of those callers reported a reduction in suicidal intent.

A shift supervisor from a crisis center in the Bay Area shared a story about a young man who called 988 because he was suicidal and homicidal.

"I guided him through role-play conversations, helping him work through his feelings and remained on the line while providing a warm transfer to a crisis stabilization center," said Amanda Wood, with Crisis Support Services of Alameda County.

The young man is one of hundreds of thousands of Californians who were able to get support and guidance from 988 crisis counselors.

State mental health leaders hope to build on this year's success and work toward a continuum of care --- with mobile response teams and crisis stabilization centers across the state.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, please call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.