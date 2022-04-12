mental health

Tulare County holding forum for input on improving mental health services

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Behavioral Health is asking residents for input on its mental health services.

The department hopes to get feedback from a focus group on what is and isn't working in the community.

The county says the pandemic has created new challenges in addressing mental health.

Last year, the Crisis Team responded to more than 5,600 calls from people seeking help. The number of psychiatric hospitalizations jumped to over 1,600 cases.

Meanwhile, the county's Suicide Prevention Task Force reported 35 suicides. There were also 35 in 2020.

Now to learn about the community needs, there's going to be Tulare County Crisis Continuum Focus Group.

It's next Thursday, April 21, from 12 pm to 1 pm. You can join the meeting here.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

