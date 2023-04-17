Suspicious package found on Merced College campus, no injuries reported

Merced College has been shut down to an "unforeseen emergency" Monday morning.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspicious device was found on the Merced College campus Monday afternoon.

Merced College President Chris Vitelli says a student found the device in the parking lots near the back of the campus.

No one was hurt and the campus was closed as a precautionary measure.

The Merced Police Bomb Squad responded to the incident.

Classes are expected to resume as normal on Tuesday. While the main campus is closed, online classes will resume.

