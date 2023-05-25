Father and twin sons graduating from Merced College together

Three of the students set to receive their diplomas at the Merced campus share a special bond.

A father went back to school, and his twin sons also earned associate degrees through the college's dual enrollment program.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The chairs are lined up and the stage is set for two graduation ceremonies in Merced County.

Merced College is ready to celebrate the achievements of more than 3,000 students.

Now, all three are transferring to Fresno State.

In the video above, Action News photojournalist Alex Ruiz shares how the trio has overcome challenges to turn their tassles together.