Father and twin sons graduating from Merced College together

A father went back to school, and his twin sons also earned associate degrees through the college's dual enrollment program.

Thursday, May 25, 2023 12:30PM
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The chairs are lined up and the stage is set for two graduation ceremonies in Merced County.

Merced College is ready to celebrate the achievements of more than 3,000 students.

Now, all three are transferring to Fresno State.

In the video above, Action News photojournalist Alex Ruiz shares how the trio has overcome challenges to turn their tassles together.

