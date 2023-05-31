WATCH LIVE

New plaza and sculpture unveiled during Merced College's 'State of the College'

Merced College hopes the new plaza becomes a gathering place for students and the campus community.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 3:53PM
New plaza and sculpture unveiled at Merced College
Merced College is celebrating a new plaza and sculpture on campus.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced College is celebrating a new plaza and sculpture on campus.

The new "Hermione Isakow Plaza" was unveiled Tuesday during the 9th annual "State of the College" gathering.

It's named after one of the school's greatest supporters, the Isakow family, who moved from South Africa to Merced in 2010 to be closer to their oldest son.

The family was also honored with the President's Medallion Award.

Merced College hopes the new plaza becomes a gathering place for students and the campus community.

