New plaza and sculpture unveiled during Merced College's 'State of the College'

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced College is celebrating a new plaza and sculpture on campus.

The new "Hermione Isakow Plaza" was unveiled Tuesday during the 9th annual "State of the College" gathering.

It's named after one of the school's greatest supporters, the Isakow family, who moved from South Africa to Merced in 2010 to be closer to their oldest son.

The family was also honored with the President's Medallion Award.

Merced College hopes the new plaza becomes a gathering place for students and the campus community.