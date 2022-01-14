merced community college

Merced College offers free Hospitality Career Academy

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Merced College offers free Hospitality Career Academy

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced College is serving up an opportunity for students to start a career in hospitality.

Joshua Greenawalt is a proud graduate of Merced College's Hospitality Career Academy.

"I learned quite a bit," said Greenawalt. "Just a lot of the things I needed to do to be able to interview better."

He walked into the 12-week program with high hopes, an open mind and left with a job. He's now working as a steward at the El Capitan in Merced.

"We're always doing something, even on a slow day we have longer recipes, things that take a little time and prep work, but it's all worth it," added Greenawalt.

The academy is a partnership between the college and the boutique hotel chain, JDV by Hyatt. It's free to students and gives college credit and on the job instruction.

"Part of the classes included coming over to the Mainzer or El Capitan and hearing from professionals and having the opportunity to connect what they've learned in the classroom to real life," said Merced College Business Professor Jonae Pistoresi.

Students study communications, customer service, and team building. Upon completion, they meet with local employers. Many go on to jobs with the El Capitan Hotel and its Mainzer restaurant.

"We want them to look at us as a resource for a job. They've gone through this, they see what's possible, and they've been introduced to the culture at the hotel and the Mainzer, so they know what we're about," said Director of Culture and Community Impact Kim Garner.

The next class of students begin their training in February

For details on how to apply email dorota.mimms@mccd.edu. You can also attend a kick-off event at the Mainzer on January 31st from 5:30-6:30 pm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmercedmerced community college
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MERCED COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Merced College gifted $1 million to build new plaza
Merced College president gives state of the campus
Merced College debuts 3 new Virtual Anatomy Dissection tables
Merced College soccer teams take home win against Feather River
TOP STORIES
Suspect who ran toward police with hammer fatally shot by officers
Le Grand mother arrested, accused of killing her 3 young children
3 men arrested in connection to 2020 triple homicide in Visalia
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Fresno's Tower District
Man arrested for murder of missing Fresno woman, Missy Hernandez
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
New law requires insurers to cover at-home STD tests
Show More
Police investigating bank robbery in Clovis
Dine and Dish: A taste of Lebanon at Phoenician Garden Grill
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Clovis Unified updates dress code, bell schedules for 2022-2023
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron
More TOP STORIES News