Merced College offers new accelerated online degrees

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced College is taking action to make a college education accessible to everyone. The RELAUNCH program gives students the chance to complete their associate's degree in just 17 months.
Giuseppe Caccia knows firsthand the challenges of balancing school and a job.
"I work ful- time still, actually graveyard," said Caccia.
When the Merced College student first started working towards his degree, he says the demands of both were just too much.
"It was really difficult trying to balance so I ended up dropping," explained Caccia. "Couldn't complete it."
Now, thanks to Merced College's new online degrees, he's getting a second chance.
"The opportunities super expanded and it was one of those things where it was a no-brainer," explained Caccia. "Now I'm taking all the courses, all the certificates and degrees launched with the program."
"We're targeting someone already in the workforce," said Merced College Director of Instructional Special Projects Joanna Grimes. "We want you to take that step and relaunch your education and your future, for you and your family. The beauty of this is it's all online and it's asynchronous, meaning they can log in anytime."
The accelerated program gives students the chance to complete their associate's degree in just 17 months.
"The idea is to design the program so they can learn quickly and graduate," said Computer Science Professor Bhrigu Celly.
Tuition is free for first-time students, giving people like Giuseppe the chance to relaunch their careers
"With this the possibilities are endless," said Caccia. "It allows for all age groups. I'm 30 and it wasn't too late to jump in."
Registration is now open. You can register here.
