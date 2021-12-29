Pedestrian hit and killed in Merced County

WINTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Winton.It happened around 6:30 on Monday morning on Almond Avenue between Cypress and Winton Way.Officers say a 41-year-old man from Atwater was walking in the roadway, pushing a shopping cart.A driver approached him at 25 miles an hour, but due to the lighting and the man's dark clothing, he couldn't see him and ended up hitting him.The man died on scene.Officers say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.