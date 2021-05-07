Loved ones mourn 24-year-old paramedic killed in crash in Merced County

His job was his passion and helping others fueled him.
At 24 years old, everything was falling into place.
He was married to his high school sweetheart, he was advancing his career in the medical field and in the fall he would become a father.
But Friday morning, everything changed in an instant.
"He went off the road. lost control and hit driver side first against a PG&E pole," says Merced California Highway Patrol officer Eric Zuniga.
CHP officers say Trujillo was driving to work along Highway 59 like he always did.
As he approached Lincoln Road near the community of El Nido, he somehow drifted off the road and onto dirt and gravel.
Authorities say he overcorrected sending his truck crashing into a power pole.
Live wires fell to the ground as officers tried to rescue him.
Investigators say Trujillo died from the impact.
Trujillo was an employee for Riggs Ambulance Service Inc. in Merced County.
He started his EMT training right out of high school and climbed the ranks.
Trujillo's colleagues expressed their heartbreak over his loss in a statement that said in part: "We offer our sincere condolences to his family, his friends, and his coworkers during this difficult time. Thank you for your service, Marc!"
Trujillo's loss left his loved ones shattered.
The Trujillo family issued a statement saying, "Marc was extremely passionate about all things in life but especially being a husband, dad, and paramedic. He was so passionate, protective, caring, and loving... Marc's passion and dedication will live on forever."
Trujillo's wife Odalys will now have to raise their baby girl, Luna Nicole, on her own - but her father's legacy will live on through her.
If you want to help the family, you can contribute to their GoFundMe.