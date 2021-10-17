1 killed, 1 injured in Merced County crash, CHP says

BREAKING: one person is dead after a collision on hwy 59 in Merced County. CHP investigating. The other driver taken to the hospital, expected to be OK. I’ll have a live report from the scene on @ABC30 Live at Eleven pic.twitter.com/MsxYqZD2Mi — Nic Garcia (@NicABC30) October 17, 2021

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Merced County on Saturday night.The crash happened at about 8:30 pm in the area of Highway 59 and Sandy Mush Road.California Highway Patrol officers say it appears a sedan was traveling northbound on the highway, when it suddenly crossed into the southbound lane and crashed into a pickup truck.The driver of the sedan died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital in Modesto. His condition is not yet known.CHP officers are investigating the incident. They say there is a curve in the road where the crash happened, and that speed may have been a factor.