1 killed, 1 injured in Merced County crash, CHP says

CHP officers say there is a curve in the road where the crash happened, and that speed may have been a factor.
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Merced County on Saturday night.

The crash happened at about 8:30 pm in the area of Highway 59 and Sandy Mush Road.



California Highway Patrol officers say it appears a sedan was traveling northbound on the highway, when it suddenly crossed into the southbound lane and crashed into a pickup truck.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital in Modesto. His condition is not yet known.

CHP officers are investigating the incident. They say there is a curve in the road where the crash happened, and that speed may have been a factor.

