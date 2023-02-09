Suspect arrested for deadly air rifle shooting in Merced, police say

Investigators say they learned that the victim had been shot in the chest at close range with an air rifle.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested for a deadly shooting involving an air rifle last year in Merced.

Officials with the Merced Police Department say 32-year-old Angel Saavedra Barraza has been arrested for the murder of Aaron Jimenez.

The shooting happened around 7:40 pm on December 11 near Olympia Court and Loughborough Drive.

Officers found Jimenez suffering from what was believed to be a gunshot wound to his chest.

Investigators say they later learned that Barraza had shot Jimenez at close range with an air rifle.

Barraza was arrested Thursday morning after detectives carried out a search warrant at a home in Newman.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Steven Odom at (209) 388-7814.