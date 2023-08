1 killed in crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a crash in Merced County early Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 152 at Britto Road just before 6 am.

It is not known what led to the crash, but officers say a Honda and an SUV collided.

One person was declared dead at the scene.

All westbound lanes are currently blocked. Drivers are having to detour on Turner Road.