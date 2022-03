MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person and sent two children to the hospital Monday morning.It happened just after 7 am on Fox Road and Bellevue Road in Merced County.Officers say an SUV went through a stop sign at the intersection and crossed in front of an oncoming semi-truck.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP officials say two children were also in the car.One was taken to Valley Children's Hospital in Madera and the other to another local hospital. Both are expected to live.