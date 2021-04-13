Reopening California

Merced County now in red tier after 'data dump' skewed numbers, local officials say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Merced County now in red tier, local officials say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County is finally in the less restrictive red tier of California's reopening plan after being left as the last purple tier county in the entire state on Tuesday.

Oscar Torres, Co-Owner of J&R Tacos in Downtown Merced, is now looking forward to welcoming customers back indoors.

"For business, this means that there is hope that things are getting better," he said.

Merced County District 3 Supervisor Daron McDaniel says the tier change should have happened two weeks ago.

But a data dump threw off the numbers.

McDaniel says 16 days' worth of data from one testing facility was reported to the state in one day.

"Those 16 days popped us into purple and it was very frustrating," he said. "As you can imagine, as a community, we were looking forward to moving into the red."

Officials with the Merced County Health Department identified the error.

They brought the mistake to the attention of state officials - but it took weeks to correct.

McDaniel says businesses could have been turning higher profits over that time.

"At the end of the day, it is about the businesses and the people who they employ, and we need to open it up and allow these people to work," he said. "People want to work and people want to get back to businesses."

That includes Torres, who is now breathing a sigh of relief after what's been a rough year for him and so many other business owners.

"We survived because it was a miracle," he said.

Businesses are not the only ones benefiting from the tier change.

Officials with the Merced County Office of Education say schools can have graduations if the county stays in the red tier or keeps advancing in the tier system.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmerced countymerced countycoronavirus californiareopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots
CA commercial driver's license expiration extended through Nov. 30
CA begins offering free school meals to millions of students
Health officials react to vaccine policy for CA health care workers
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
LIVE SOON: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News