Merced Sheriff's Office searching for man missing since Thursday

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a man who went missing near Highway 152 and Vista Point.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Chang Cheng was last seen fishing in the area around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Cheng was last seen wearing dark clothing, glasses, and a red backpack. He is described as 5'6, weighing approximately 165 pounds.

Authorities said if you have any information to reach out to the Merced County Sheriff's office at 209.385.7445.