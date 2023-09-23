  • Watch Now

Merced Sheriff's Office searching for man missing since Thursday

Saturday, September 23, 2023 8:05PM
The Merced County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a man who went missing near Highway 152 and Vista Point.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a man who went missing near Highway 152 and Vista Point.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Chang Cheng was last seen fishing in the area around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Cheng was last seen wearing dark clothing, glasses, and a red backpack. He is described as 5'6, weighing approximately 165 pounds.

Authorities said if you have any information to reach out to the Merced County Sheriff's office at 209.385.7445.

