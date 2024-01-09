WATCH LIVE

Man killed in single-car crash in Merced County, CHP says

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 7:41PM
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash in Merced County that left one man dead.
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash in Merced County that left one man dead.

It happened at about 8:45 pm Monday on Russell Avenue just north of Interstate 5 -- that's south of Los Banos.

Officers say the 36-year-old driver from Newman allowed his Honda to travel off the east edge of the road on Russell and collided with an empty irrigation ditch.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash

