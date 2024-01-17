Officers say a 30-year-old man was driving a Toyota when he went off the road and crashed into a power pole and chain link fence.

Man killed in single-car crash involving power pole in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after crashing into a power pole in Merced County early Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened before 2:30 am on Sante Fe Drive north of Bradbury Road, that's just outside Ballico.

Officers say a 30-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry when he went off the road and crashed into a power pole and chain link fence.

The driver initially couldn't be taken out of the car due to live power lines on top of the car.

Power was eventually turned off to get him out, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.