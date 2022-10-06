Merced kidnapping: All 4 bodies found, including 8-month-old, sheriff confirms

On Monday, the family members were kidnapped from a business at the intersection of Dickenson Ferry Road and South Highway 59.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- All four bodies of the people who were kidnapped from a business in Merced County earlier this week have been found.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says the bodies of 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were found Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana Rd. & Hutchinson Rd.

On Monday, the family members were kidnapped from a business at the intersection of Dickenson Ferry Road and South Highway 59 in Merced County.

Warnke said that a farm worker near the orchard found the bodies and immediately contacted authorities.

All of the bodies were found close together.

"There are no words to describe the anger I feel," Warnke said during a press conference Wednesday evening. "There's a special place in hell for this guy."

Earlier in the day Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office released chilling new video showing the moment the family was kidnapped.

Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out of the business with their hands zip-tied together. Moments later, the video shows the kidnapper leading Jasleen Kaur and her 8-month-old baby, Aroohi Dheri, out of the building into a truck.

Jesus Manuel Salgado, the person of interest, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and remains in the hospital in critical condition after he tried to kill himself.

The sheriff's office said his own family contacted authorities reporting that Salgado had admitted to them he was involved with the kidnapping of the family.

Warnke said that while no evidence leads to it, he believes one other suspect may be connected.