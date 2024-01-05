Popular Merced County restaurant set to reopen under new ownership

The owners say the menu will stay the same as before, including quality meat and fresh salads with "the best blue cheese."

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular North Valley restaurant has announced it's reopening soon under new ownership.

The Grove Restaurant and Bar is located on Van Clief Road near Highway 140 in Stevinson.

Action News stopped by as excitement builds on social media for opening day.

The owners say the menu will stay the same as before the closure last month, including quality meat and fresh salads with "the best blue cheese."

The Grove is aiming for a soft opening in a couple of weeks and an official grand opening in the spring.

