Health & Fitness

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vaccine eligibility is expanding in the North Valley.

Merced County health officials say they're now allowing high-risk residents between the ages of 16 to 64 to get in line for their shot.

The new list of eligible groups also includes public transit workers, the area's homeless and prison populations.

A vaccine event will take place next Tuesday at the Merced Fairgrounds, starting at 10 AM.

To make an appointment, you can go to their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmerced countymerced countycovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeless man shot and killed in NE Fresno, police say
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Police asking for help finding suspect in SE Fresno robbery
Friday Night Football: Clovis North take on Clovis East
Valley school districts prepare for 3-feet distancing
3 infected with U.K. coronavirus variant in Fresno Co.
Hacker tries to scam CEO of local BBB
Show More
Fresno grocery store vaccinating employees on site for free
COVID 365: Spotlight on positives after 1 year of COVID
New documentary on Portuguese American history in Central CA
Adventist Health hospitals to honor COVID-19 victims Friday night
UC Merced student awarded Rhodes Scholarship
More TOP STORIES News