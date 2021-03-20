COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vaccine eligibility is expanding in the North Valley.
Merced County health officials say they're now allowing high-risk residents between the ages of 16 to 64 to get in line for their shot.
The new list of eligible groups also includes public transit workers, the area's homeless and prison populations.
A vaccine event will take place next Tuesday at the Merced Fairgrounds, starting at 10 AM.
To make an appointment, you can go to their website.
