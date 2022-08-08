3 people killed in head-on crash near Merced, CHP says

CHP officers have not publicly identified the victims and they're still investigating what led up to the collision.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people died on Sunday morning when a man drove into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV head-on in Merced County.

CHP officers say the 34-year-old man from Merced drove his Jeep westbound in eastbound lanes of Santa Fe near Franklin, just outside of the city of Merced.

It hit a Nissan Rogue driven by a 38-year-old man from Turlock.

The collision killed both drivers and a 34-year-old woman in the Jeep.

Officers say she was in the back seat and wasn't wearing her seat belt.

They say the roadway doesn't stand out for being unsafe, but it is heavily traveled.

"A lot of people use it to commute to avoid the 99 right now because of construction. But we get a fair number of crashes there. It's a pretty busy roadway," said CHP officer Eric Zuniga.

CHP officers have not publicly identified the victims and they're still investigating what led up to the collision.

They say they're looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a role.