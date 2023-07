An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Merced late Monday night.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Merced late Monday night.

Police say it happened before midnight at West 27th Street and K Street.

They were transferred to a hospital in Modesto.

Their conditions are not known.

Police have not given a suspect description or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Merced police.