Merced public safety employee tests positive for COVID-19, in quarantine

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A City of Merced public safety employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine at home, according to Merced City Manager Steve Carrigan.

Carrigan said the City's infectious control officer is following standard isolation and quarantine protocol to limit further exposure to fellow employees.

It's not known where the person contracted the virus, but Merced County health officials say they still do not have any confirmed cases in their county.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases

Other employees who may have come in contact with the infected employee have been contacted and informed of what steps they need to take to protect themselves and others around them.

The infected person was not a detective, and every Merced Police Officer is not getting tested, Carrigan said.

Employees are being tested based on the recommendations of the Merced County Department of Public Health.
