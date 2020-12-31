Body discovered by firefighters while battling blaze near Highway 99 in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found within burned debris while firefighters were putting out a blaze in Merced.CAL FIRE crews were called to put out a fire in an area near northbound Highway 99, north of R Street, around 6:45 am on Thursday.Firefighters discovered the body after putting out the flames. No further details were immediately available.California Highway Patrol officers have opened a death investigation, while CAL FIRE's arson team works to determine whether the fire was intentionally started.