Merced police looking for suspect in kidnapping

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police are looking for a suspect and kidnapping victim.

Police say RJ Blueford broke into Destiny Gregory's home, assaulted her and then took her by force.

A warrant has been issued for Blueford on various felony charges.

Gregory is described as approximately 5'5", 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Merced Police.