Merced Mall reopens with renovations, safety precautions in place

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The newly-renovated Merced Mall welcomed customers back to its stores on Thursday.It's reopening came as cases of the coronavirus continue climbing across the Valley, but extra safety measures will be in place for shoppers.The property manager says all stores were given information last week about the steps they needed to take to reopen their doors.The mall will also have sanitation stations, one-way entrances and exits, and extra space between tables in the food court. Masks will also be required.While the mall was shut down, workers made significant progress on a major renovation and expansion project to the mall that has been underway.