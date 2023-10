FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a smash-and-grab break-in at a northwest Fresno business.

The burglary alarm at Columbia Sportswear on Palm and Shaw went off at about 3:30 am Wednesday.

Officers arrived and found the entrance on the north side of the store had been smashed through.

The manager estimates about $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

They also estimate the damage at about $15,000.

If you know anything about this break-in, you're asked to call Fresno Police.