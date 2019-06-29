arrest

'I want justice for my sons:" Merced mother reacts to son's alleged killer being back behind bars

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mother's desperate plea, "I want something to be done for us, for our family."

Marlene Riley remains on the journey for justice. Two of her sons were murdered.

The alleged killer of her son, Michael Riley, was arrested last year in connection with the murder, but his charges were later dropped.

Now Riley is hoping the 31-year-old Jerome Slayton's recent arrest could give her another chance at redemption.

"I just want justice for my sons like any mother would," she said.

Slayton is behind bars again but this time in the Bay Area.

San Jose police responded to a call of a woman who claimed her husband threatened to kill her with a gun Wednesday night.

Hours later, investigators spotted the suspect's car which led to a pursuit. It came to an end, but Slayton fled the scene, abandoning his two kids inside the car.

He was later arrested after an extensive investigation.

"I knew it was a matter time," Riley said. "Because of the person he is...to me, he is a stone-cold killer."

Slayton was arrested in 2018, nearly 10 years later after Michael's murder.

Riley's hope turned to heartbreak when his charges were dropped because prosecutors couldn't secure a witness.

Since then, Merced authorities say they've located a witness and resubmitted the case to the Merced County District Attorney.

"We put a lot of work into this case, we're sure we have the suspect that did this horrible thing to our victim," said Capt. Bimley West.

"I'm hoping and pleading with the Merced DA and police department to come together, and look at my son's case...and give mike some justice," Riley said.

Riley is staying hopeful. She hopes the next time Slayton walks through the courthouse doors, he won't be let back out.

The district attorney said Slayton's recent arrest will not influence their homicide case, and that any decision to issue charged will be "made independently of any new criminal conduct."
