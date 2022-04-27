Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Merced, police say

Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Merced Tuesday night.

Police say the man was using a crosswalk at the intersection of Olive and M when he was hit just before 9 pm.

First responders took the victim to the hospital, where he's being treated for moderate injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.
