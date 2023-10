Merced Police arrested a man after he was found carrying drugs and a firearm.

Man arrested after gun and drugs found during traffic stop in Merced

Police say an officer conducted a traffic stop just before midnight on Main Street in Merced.

The officer saw a large bag of marijuana and a revolver on the floor.

Officers say the vehicle was searched and found drug paraphernalia and crystal meth.

The officer arrested 27-year-old Eric Alvarez for possession of a firearm and controlled substances and was booked at a local jail.