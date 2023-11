Merced Police are investigating a shooting on Gerard Avenue and Carmel Road after a 7/11 store clerk was shot Tuesday morning.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police are investigating a shooting after a 7/11 store clerk was shot Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened after 3 a..m Tuesday on Gerard Avenue and Carmel Road, which is right off Highway 99.

The condition of the store clerk has not yet been released.

There is no word on a suspect or a suspect's vehicle.

No roads are currently impacted at this time.

