Merced Police release new details in shooting of 4 teens

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four teenagers are recovering after they were all shot in Merced on Thursday night.Crime tape shut down a section of Main Street after police rushed to the scene of the shooting with victims in multiple locations at about 8 p.m."When our officers arrived, they located a total of 4 victims who were shot," says Sgt. Rey Alvarez.Alvarez says several teenagers were hanging out in this area when they were approached by a man on the other side of the street."At some point, there may have been a verbal confrontation with our suspect. And then our suspect pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the group of juveniles."Investigators say the teens took off running in different directions, and they do not believe anyone returned fire. All of the victims were rushed to Modesto-area hospitals. One of them was listed in critical condition, and the other three were stable. At this point, authorities are only searching for one suspected gunman."We're being told that he is an adult male in his 20's or 30's and that he's heavyset," says Alvarez.Detectives are hoping surveillance cameras from nearby businesses could help with the investigation.But Action News spoke with two store owners who said different issues with their cameras prevented them from catching the crime.Erika Rocha owns the mini-mall near the shooting scene and hopes it won't keep shoppers away.She says nothing this serious has happened in the four years her business has been open.Police are still working to figure out a motive in this case, and they do not know yet if the shooting was gang-related.