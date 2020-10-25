Merced police officers give sweet citation to boy on scooter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, Merced Police shared an image of a Saturday incident to make sure children know what happens when you stop and say hello.Detective Haygood and Sergeant Solis posted this picture to the department's Facebook page, of an all too sweet encounter.The pair was on bike patrol when they noticed a little boy racing his scooter and having a good time.When the speedster noticed officers, he stopped everything to say hi. But he wasn't expecting what happened next.Detective Haygood wrote something up and the young gentleman was issued a free Slurpee coupon for 7-11.