MERCED COUNTY

MERCED POLICE: Suspect steals nearly $7,000 worth of merchandise from Costco

James W Jakobs
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
He didn't quite get away with $7,000 in merchandise, just a little bit shy of that.

Merced Police are using a Facebook post to help them find a man they say stole $6,999.90 worth of products from Costco.


Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Merced Police Department at (209) 385-6912, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at (209) 385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing "TIP411" (847411) and including the word "Comvip" as the "keyword" in the text message.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftcostcomercedmerced countyMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED COUNTY
Merced Indoor Sports Center to close to cultivate weed
Developer releases first renderings of Tioga building remodel in Merced
Jesse Saucedo's parents testify in on-going trial
Family still seeking justice for man who died after being attacked at a comedy show in Merced
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater
More merced county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News