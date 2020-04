FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for the suspects who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint on Monday.Officials say two men entered the El Portal Pharmacy wearing bandannas to cover their faces and demanded Oxycontin and Codeine from the clerk.The suspects left the store and ran away on G Street.Police say one man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a dark blue hood and light blue sleeves. The second suspect wore a light gray sweatshirt.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.