EMBED >More News Videos Man vs. wild or more like dad vs. gator? Watch how an ordinary day of fishing turned into quite a tale. And you'll want to stick around until the end to see how this buy guy was captured!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police officers made an unusual discovery while out on patrol Friday morning.Officers found a 60-pound tortoise wandering near 13th Street and G Street.The department shared a photo of the tortoise on social media in hopes of finding its owner.The tortoise was put into the care of Animal Control Services. Anyone with information on the owner is asked to call (209) 564-2899.