METH

Meth manufacturing on the decline but continues to be a problem in the Valley, authorities say

EMBED </>More Videos

The decline in manufacturing is due to certain laws attacking the ingredients found in methamphetamine.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
They say the decline in manufacturing is thanks in part to certain laws attacking the ingredients found in methamphetamine -- making it illegal to possess them in large quantities.

"Walk to the corner of Fresno and m street right outside of the jail it'll take you five minutes to spot someone addicted to meth," said Fresno County Sheriff's Office Lt. Robert Woodrum.

Before becoming a lieutenant with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, Robert Woodrum worked major narcotics, targeting distributors.

"We were very busy. It was very easy to call out 30 pounds of meth," said Woodrum.

In 2017 alone, the methamphetamine task force seized more than 266 pounds of meth in the ice form and in the liquid form, more than 4,700 milliliters.

Woodrum says this year is on track to match if not surpass those numbers.

He attributes a lot of the use and accessibility to the passing of Prop 47, where nonviolent, non-serious crimes, like possession for personal use, were reduced to misdemeanors.

"That could be why you're seeing more contacts more people out because they're not being locked up anymore," said Woodrum.

The street value of a pound of methamphetamine goes for anywhere from $2-2,500. A cheap high that lasts longer than other drugs.

"Cocaine is going to wear off pretty fast. Both are stimulants, but cocaine is going to wear off pretty fast meth you can be high til tomorrow," said Woodrum.

Meth impacts 72 percent of clients in the Fresno rescue mission men's academy.

Priscilla Robbins, Director of their "Rescue the Children" women's program says 90 percent of their residents are battling Meth addiction.

"I see the pain it causes families when children see their parents or mothers use drugs it damages them it causes trauma," said Rescue the Children Director Pricilla Robbins.

The 18-month rehabilitation program offers boarding and classes aimed at beating their addiction

"I don't believe anyone wakes up and says I want to do drugs," said Robbins.

As for getting this drug completely off the streets?

"I don't know if we're ever going to be able to do it's too lucrative and then you're confined to your own borders," said Woodrum.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
methinvestigation
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
METH
Puppy recovering after being exposed to methamphetamine
Merced County CHP K-9 helps find meth in roof of car
Madera Police host "March against Meth" rally to help victims of addiction
5 children found in car after police break up drug deal in Southeast Fresno
More meth
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News