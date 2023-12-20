Man charged with murder in shooting of Winton Park security guard

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- 40-year-old Michael Brandon Kent was in a Fresno County Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

Kent is charged with shooting and killing 69-year-old James Buford on the evening of July 19th at Winton Park in Sanger.

"A gunshot wound that entered the left cheek and traveled from left to right, slightly downward, exiting at the rear of the neck," said Fresno County District Attorney Liz Owen.

A utility worker found Buford injured near Piedra and Elwood Roads. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Buford worked as a custodian caretaker and on-site security for the park.

Kent's ex-girlfriend, Katie, testified that she was with the suspect the night of the shooting. Action News was not allowed to record Katie during her testimony for privacy reasons.

During her time on the stand, she revealed the victim was her uncle.

Katie testified she and Kent were having problems in their relationship and decided to take a day trip, just the two of them.

"She and the defendant were up at Winton Park, where her uncle was working. They were there to fool around. She sees some headlights. She doesn't know if it's from a car or what specifically it's from," said Owen.

Katie was embarrassed about potentially getting caught in public, so she went back to their vehicle. She testified she heard her uncle's voice when she returned to the car.

She heard Kent arguing with Buford before a gunshot went off. When Kent returned to their vehicle, she noticed he may have been running. Katie says she was too frightened to ask him what happened.

Prior to appearing in court on Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office was searching for Kent for less than a week before he was found in Camden County Missouri.

He was later extradited to Fresno County, where he is being held on bond for $1.5 million.

The judge determined there was enough evidence to move forward.

Kent will be back in court on January 3rd.

