smash and grab

Suspects smashed window, stole items from Michael Kors store at Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspects involved in a brazen smash and grab robbery at Fashion Fair Mall in northeast Fresno.

It happened just before 4:30 am.

Investigators say two people used a large rock to shatter the glass window of the Michael Kors store.

The two suspects ran into the store, grabbed several items and then took off in a dark-colored vehicle.

It wasn't immediately clear what items were taken from the store.

The car was last seen leaving from the west side of the parking lot.

Police say they're searching for the two robbery suspects and their getaway driver. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoburglaryfresno's fashion fair mallrobberysmash and grab
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMASH AND GRAB
Smash-and-grab bandits strike again in South Valley
Police investigating smash-and-grab at Kohl's in north Fresno
Smash-and-grab robbery caught on video at Merced Mall
Bay Area jewelry store owner confronts smash-and-grabbers
TOP STORIES
Police identify man arrested for kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Fresno
Are California drivers paying a hidden gas fee?
Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record | Live
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Kern County next week
Firefighters stop RV fire burning in southeast Fresno
Central California Blood Center in urgent need of type O blood
Deputies searching for vehicle involved in drive-by shooting
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area man tackles suspected Walgreens shoplifter
Central California farmers brace for third straight drought year
Wallets, IDs but no survivors found in China crash
Fire destroys house in Corcoran
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
More TOP STORIES News