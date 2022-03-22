Suspects smashed window, stole items from Michael Kors store at Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspects involved in a brazen smash and grab robbery at Fashion Fair Mall in northeast Fresno.It happened just before 4:30 am.Investigators say two people used a large rock to shatter the glass window of the Michael Kors store.The two suspects ran into the store, grabbed several items and then took off in a dark-colored vehicle.It wasn't immediately clear what items were taken from the store.The car was last seen leaving from the west side of the parking lot.Police say they're searching for the two robbery suspects and their getaway driver. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.