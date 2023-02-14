Multiple injuries after shooting on Michigan State University campus, police say

Suspect believed to be on foot, police ask community members to shelter in place

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Multiple people are injured after shots were fired on a college campus in Michigan on Monday, police said.

Police said on Twitter that shots have been fired "near" a building on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing.

Another shooting took place at IM East, and there are multiple reported injuries, police said.

Police said the suspect is believed to be on foot and asked students and community members to shelter in place.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.