Midland set to return to Big Fresno Fair

They'll hit the stage on Wednesday, October 11, but you can score your tickets as soon as next week.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 4:51PM
County music fans can look forward to the return of Midland to the Big Fresno Fair.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- County music fans can look forward to the return of Midland to the Big Fresno Fair.

The trio will be performing at the Paul Paul Theater this fall.

The group is the first act to be announced for this year's Table Mountain Concert Series.

They'll hit the stage on Wednesday, October 11, but you can score your tickets as soon as next week.

Big Fair Fan Club members can take part in a pre-sale from next Tuesday to April 27.

Tickets go on sale to the general public the day after.

