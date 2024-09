Milk tanker overturns in Visalia, causes traffic jam

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some spilled milk caused quite the traffic jam Saturday morning.

A milk tanker overturned in the intersection of Plaza Drive and Riggin Avenue just after 9 a.m.

The intersection had to close as crews cleaned up the milk.

No one was injured.

Traffic returned to normal around 10:30 a.m.