Man dies in hospital after water rescue at Millerton Lake over the weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died in the hospital after a water rescue at Millerton Lake on Friday night.

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were called out to the lake around 6 pm after 21-year-old Hashpreet Singh jumped off the courtesy dock without a life vest.

Rescue crews were able to pull Singh from the water and airlift him to a local hospital.

Officials say Singh died at the hospital on Sunday.