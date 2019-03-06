Missing 2-month-old found dead, mother hospitalized

An investigation is underway to determine how a 2-month-old girl died.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- An investigation is underway to determine how a 2-month-old girl died.

Rachel McAfee and her daughter Emma were reported missing on Monday.

McAfee was supposed to drop Emma off at a sitter's house, but never showed up. Authorities say the mother and baby were found inside their car in freezing temperatures.

EMS tried saving the baby, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene. The mother was transported to the hospital where she appeared to be suffering from some cold-related injuries.

Investigators say the mother may have been suffering from postpartum depression at the time. She has not been charged in the baby's death.

