Clovis Animal Services has a new interactive way to help people find missing pets.

By clicking on the pet icons, people are able to find their pet or any other lost animals.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis animal services has a new interactive way to help people find missing pets.

By clicking on the pet icons, people are able to find their pet or any other lost animals.

Veterinarians urge pet owners to take the added precautions to keep their animals safe.

Keeping your pet inside with plenty of water is the best way to monitor your pet.

For more information, check out Clovis Animal Services.