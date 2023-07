A teenager who went missing while swimming in Lake Yosemite was found dead on Tuesday.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager who went missing while swimming in Lake Yosemite was found dead on Tuesday.

The teen was last seen around 4:17 pm in the water near the pier.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says the teen's body was found in the water several hours later.

The teen who died has not yet been identified by authorities.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.