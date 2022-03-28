Man drowns in Lake Yosemite, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after Merced County deputies say a man drowned at Lake Yosemite Sunday afternoon.Deputies pulled the man's body out of the water around 3:30 pm.When they arrived, bystanders were doing CPR on another man who was pulled out of the water. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Deputies say at this time, it appears the two men were swimming for fun when they went under.