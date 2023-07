Search underway for teen who went missing while swimming at Lake Yosemite

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is underway for a teenager who was last seen swimming in Lake Yosemite on Tuesday.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says the teen went missing around 4:17 pm in the water near the pier.

Dive teams are currently searching for the teen in the water.

