'Her story wasn't over yet': Loved ones grieve for Missy Hernandez at Fresno vigil

"I think she's at peace. I just feel like it's just not fair and her story wasn't over yet," said Salina Barbo, friend of Missy.
Hernandez first went missing in early December. She was last seen leaving a Fresno art show with her boyfriend, Ramon Jimenez.
Her body was found on Sunday in the California Aqueduct near Huron.
Jimenez has been charged with the murder of Hernandez.
Fresno County Sheriff's investigators found 'forensic and digital evidence' indicating some sort of violent attack had occurred at Missy's house before she went missing.
Saturday night, friends of Hernandez organized the candlelight vigil. Vendors were selling shirts, candles and stickers with Missy's photos on them. The money will be given to Missy's young daughter.
The family has also organized a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.
The funeral will be held in Los Angeles, where Hernandez was from, but a date has not been set yet.